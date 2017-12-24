Bereaved Christian community in Balochistan to celebrate Christmas with simplicity

The crippling attack on Bethel Memorial Church in Quetta last week deprived the Christian community of their festive disposition as the joyful event of Christmas approached.

The community, still reeling from the dastardly attack, has decided to celebrate the most-awaited religious event with simplicity, to honour those who lost their lives.

In Quetta, Christmas festivities will be held in more than 32 churches.

DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq said that special arrangements have been made for the security of the churches at the occasion of Christmas and additional deployments have been made.

The Christian community in Balochistan particularly in Quetta, celebrates the most awaited event of the year with much zeal and this year as well the preparations were in the final stage before the nefarious attack.

On Dec 16, a 40-ft Christmas tree was installed at the Itehad Chowk on the Zarghoon Road by the National Assembly member Khalil George. The outpour of happiness emanating from the Christians present at the ceremony was hard to miss; alas, it proved to be short-lived.

Perhaps it was the delight of the community which the terrorists couldn’t digest and led to the cowardly attack on the church during routine Sunday Mass the very next day, Dec 17.

One has to salute the patience of the Christian community that despite burying its dead at the time of Christmas and New Year, it did not take law into its hands and suffered in silence.

The Christian community is not alone in its sorrow as the rest of the country, along with the residents of Quetta, share their grief.

The Chief Minister Balochistan visited the wounded in the attack at the Civil hospital and announced aid for the bereaved families shortly after the incident.

The political parties followed suit, protesting the vicious attack and held vigils.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s federal minister Kamran Michael and MNA Khalil George visited the victims, while Pakistan People’s Party delegation comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, and Nayyar Bukhari also offered condolences to the aggrieved.

A memorial service was held in the memory of the deceased in the Saint Marry church and prayers were offered for the departed souls.

However despite the massive tragedy, the Christian community is busy making preparations and shopping for the occasion.

Bishop Sadiq Daniel and Bishop Azad Marshall said that the Christian community will still celebrate the event with religious devotion.

Nine people were killed while more than 50 others were injured in the blast on Dec 17. Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had informed that two suicide bombers stormed the church, one of whom was shot dead at the entrance. The other suicide bomber blew himself up outside the church hall, he had further said.



The church had organised different programmes all throughout December to mark Christmas, according to its Facebook page and was holding a ‘Sunday School Christmas Programme’ at the time of the attack.





