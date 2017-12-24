Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 24 2017
Adnan Malik

Qadri to meet Imran Khan on Dec 26

Adnan Malik

Sunday Dec 24, 2017

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri will be meeting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan on December 26, ahead of the all-parties conference (APC) the former has called on December 30.

Qadri has started calling leaders of different political and religious parties to invite them for his all-parties conference over the report of Justice Baqir Najafi on the Model Town incident.

The all-parties conference will be held at the Awami Tehreek Secretariat, according to sources.

Besides Imran, sources said, Qadri contacted over the phone leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. They assured the PAT leader of attending the conference. Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has also been invited to the APC.

Qadri has called the APC against the incumbent government as he has earlier demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.

Qadri demands Shehbaz, Sanaullah’s resignations by Dec 31

The PAT leader says that in case his demands are not met he will announce his next course of action

The judicial commission report also known as Justice Baqir Najfi commission enquiry report was constituted on the killings of at least 14 people in police action against PAT workers during an 'anti-encroachment operation' on June 17, 2014.

According to the report, police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters. "It is shocking to note that everyone has deliberately but unsuccessfully tried to cover each other from possible adverse legal effects." 

The commission observed in its report: "The level of cooperation in digging out the truth is that no police official from top to bottom, whether actively participated in the operation or not, did utter a single word about the person under whose command the police resorted to firing upon the PAT workers."

