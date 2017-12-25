COAS joins Christian community's Christmas celebrations

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined the Christian community at Christ Chruch, Rawalpindi, on December 25, 2017. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa joined the Christian community at Christ Church, Rawalpindi, in Christmas celebrations, according to Inter Services Public Relations statement on Monday.



“The congregation welcomed COAS and thanked him for sharing the festivity. COAS wished Merry Christmas to the entire Christian community in Pakistan,” said the statement.

The COAS acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards the creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress.

Moreover, he appreciated the role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan. He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of the motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps was also present during the Christmas festivities.

Like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan has been celebrating Christmas with zeal and fervour.

Special services will be held in churches across the country on Monday and prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Residential colonies have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars, and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons bedecking trees, streets, houses and churches.

Felicitating the Christian community in Pakistan and across the world on Christmas, President Mamnoon Hussain said it was the day to reiterate the universal teachings of patience, tolerance, kindness and goodwill, not only for the Christians but the whole mankind.