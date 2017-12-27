Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 27 2017
By
GEO NEWS

PTA chairman vacated position on completion of tenure, claims spokesperson

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Dec 27, 2017

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Dr Ismail Shah vacated his position after completing his four-year term on November 11, claimed the organisation's spokesperson. 

"Some [individuals] are giving off the impression that the former PTA chief vacated his position at the behest of the Lahore High Court (LHC)," the PTA'S Public Relations Assistant Director Zaib-un-Nisa said. 

"But in fact, in the December 21 order, Justice Shahid Karim had dismissed the petition regarding the appointment of the PTA chairman."

Justice Karim, in the order, wrote that the Chairman's position is vacant and the government has already advertised to fill the vacancy hence the petition is dismissed, the PTA spokesperson said. 

