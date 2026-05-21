Sher Afzal Marwat moves FCC seeking reinstatement of Gandapur as KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and expelled PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat. —NNI/ X/@GovernmentKP/File

Marwat claims Gandapur’s resignation obtained under pressure.

Gohar says conspiracy being hatched against PTI.

Says Afridi appointed CM with consent of PTI founder.



ISLAMABAD: Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and expelled PTI leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat on Thursday filed a petition in the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) seeking the restoration of Ali Amin Gandapur as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In compliance with the directions of PTI founding chairman, Gandapur had stepped down as KP chief minister, hours after PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed Sohail Afridi's nomination for the post in October last year.

In his petition, Marwat, who was expelled from the PTI by the PTI founder for his continued violation of party discipline in February last year, argued that Gandapur’s resignation was obtained "under pressure", adding that his resignation has no legal status.

Without naming jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, the former PTI leader, once a close aide of the former premier, said that resignation was sought from Gandapur “on the dictation of a convicted disqualified individual”.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.

Marwat pleaded with the apex court to declare Gandapur’s resignation unconstitutional and void, arguing that his de-notification was illegal and against the Constitution.

The former PTI leader also urged the top court to nullify the notification appointing Afridi as KP CM and requested the court to reinstate Gandapur to the post.

He also urged the court to cancel all official decisions taken as a result of what it described as “unconstitutional actions”.

Distancing himself from the petition, former KP CM Gandapur said: “I have neither any connection with any case or judicial proceedings nor any involvement in any action.”

Gandapur said that he had fulfilled his duty by implementing Khan’s instructions to resign from the chief ministership.

Reacting to the development, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan condemned the petition, saying a conspiracy was being hatched against the PTI.

Gohar said that only the PTI chairman has the authority to decide who will be the chief minister. He said that Afridi was appointed CM with the consent of the PTI founder, adding that this decision cannot be reversed.