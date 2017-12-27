Traffic accident claims four lives in Shabqadar

file photo

SHABQADAR: A car and auto-rickshaw collision resulted in the death of four people in Shabqadar area in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to police, the accident took place in Machni area. A car carrying a groom and his relatives collided into a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

Four people, belonging to one family, died on the spot in the accident.

One of the deceased is the son of DSP Traffic Clifton Tahir Khan, the other two were his brother’s sons. The fourth boy was a close friend of the deceased boys.

It was learnt that the boys were going to attend a wedding when the accident took place.

Pakistan has an appalling record of fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

