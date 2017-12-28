Dr Asim Hussain's name removed from ECL: notification

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Thursday issued a notification removing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Dr Asim Hussain, however, was in London since November after the court granted him permission to travel. According to sources, Hussain is currently in Dubai and will be returning to Pakistan soon.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had in its order dated August 29, 2017 and later in November directed the interior ministry to remove the PPP leader from the ECL.

In light of the apex court's August and November orders and the ministry's subsequent assurance to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a notification regarding removal of Dr Asim's name form the ECL was issued on Thursday.

Sources had claimed at the time of his departure in November that Dr Asim's name had been struck off the ECL.



