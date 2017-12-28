Statement presented out of context by media channels: Saad Rafique

LAHORE: Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said his statement regarding the Army earlier was presented out of context by certain media channels.

The senior PML-N's leader's statement comes after Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor termed the federal minister's statement regarding the army as irresponsible.

“The statement is very irresponsible and unwarranted as you are targeting the chain of command and the subordination system of Pakistan Army,” said the military spokesperson at a press conference earlier today.



Speaking on Geo News Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada ke Sath, the railway minister expressed his shock and said his intentions are known to people and added state institutions need to move forward in a united manner.

Reiterating that his remarks were taken out of context by certain media channels, the minister praised DG ISPR and said he is sure his intentions are known to the officer.

He further said that he could only express sadness at what had transpired and his remarks should not be construed as creating division.

"Please do not doubt my intentions," said Rafique and added that issues should be resolved by working together, otherwise the enemies of the country will benefit.

Rafique also said earlier today that DG ISPR is a sincere individual and he was saddened by Gen Ghafoor's statement and added that he plays a silent role for cohesiveness among state institutions.

He further stated that it is not appropriate that out of a 27-minute long speech only a few words are picked and played up and he has never adopted an irresponsible or unconstitutional stance.

The railways minister also said that he has never targetted the subordinate system and can neither think of doing so.

If we have complaints, we either absorb them or discreetly inform the relevant authority, said Rafique.

Elaborating further, the PML-N leader said those creating misunderstandings between state institutions are doing a disservice to the nation.

The military spokesperson had added earlier the Army is a very disciplined and organized institution and “if this discipline and subordination is not present in the Army, it would not be the best in the world”.

“Pakistan Army is an institution which takes pride in its institutional mechanism.”

“If the Army is determined and confident to stay within the bounds of the Constitution, it is the responsibility of every citizen to respect the law and the Constitution and stay within its bounds.”



Saad Rafique's earlier statement on December 24

On December 24, Rafique had praised the army chief for briefing the Senate and had said it was a confidence-boosting move for everyone while addressing a ceremony marking his father's anniversary.



The minister had said that there was no difference in the narrative and added that the army chief had talked in favour of democratic norms and continuity.

However, the minister had said others should also support the army chief's stance on whom "his command is applied to".

"They should also follow that order," said Rafique and added that those who do mischief should also support the army chief.







