Sunday Dec 31 2017
Serena says good to be back, despite loss to Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi

Serena Williams of the US serves during her Women's singles third round match against Nicole Gibbs of the US during the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
 

Serena Williams was pleased to get back on the court despite losing what was her first match in almost a year — against Jelena Ostapenko — at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

It was Williams’ first outing since winning her 23rd grand slam singles title at the Australian Open in January, while pregnant, before taking time out to have the baby.

But she failed to fully rediscover her rhythm and quickly dropped the first set 6-2 to the Latvian Ostapenko, the French Open champion.

The 36-year-old American roared back to win the second set 6-3 before losing the decisive tiebreak 10-5 in the exhibition match.

Williams admitted her mind wandered to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. — her child — during the match.

“Motherhood is phenomenal.

"I was a little worried out there and I looked at my camp and I was like ‘Is Olympia ok?'. But it’s really good,” she said in her on-court interview.

”I‘m excited, it’s good to be back on the court. This was such a good time for me.

“It’s my first time playing in Abu Dhabi so thank you guys for the support. First matches back are always super incredibly hard, especially after having a baby but it was great, I’m glad I could do it here.”

Williams has registered for the Australian Open, which begins on January 15 at Melbourne Park.

