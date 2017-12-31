Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 31 2017
By
GEO NEWS

Safdar working in Ali Dar’s company is not Nawaz’s son-in-law: documents

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Dec 31, 2017

ISLAMABAD: The person named Safdar employed in the company of Senator Ishaq Dar’s son is not former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, but someone else with the same name, reveal details obtained by Geo News.

According to the documents, the Safdar employed in Ali Dar’s Hazrat Data Sahib (HDS) Tower in Dubai has been working as a cleaner there since 2016. He is a resident of Khanewal.

The documents contradict the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, regarding Nawaz’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar being employed in Ali Dar’s company.

Dar refutes Imran’s allegations, says no business relations with Sharifs

The former finance minister was speaking to Shahzeb Khanzada in the Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kaay Saath

In a news conference held a few days ago, Imran said that Nawaz’s son-in-law was employed in Ali’s company. The PTI chief also presented documents on his claims.

Imran has also claimed that Ishaq Dar was involved in money laundering and was a frontman for the Sharifs. However, the former finance minister has rejected the claims, saying his family has no business relations with the Sharifs.

While speaking on Geo News show Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, Ishaq also said that Imran always levelled baseless allegations against others and has become "a master in doing so". Besides, Ishaq Dar alleged that Imran used to visit him and his sons’ offices in London to ask for charity for his cancer hospital.

