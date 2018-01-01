New year celebrations inductive of our achievements as nation, says DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor in his new year message tweeted that the jubilations and celebrations we see across the country tonight are indicative of our achievements and resolve as a nation.

He added that as a nation, the country owes the achievement who gave their blood and lives for us. Remembering and thanking our ‘Ghazis & Shuhada’ for their noble sacrifices.

Separately, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the year 2018 is of immense significance for Pakistan, both internally and externally with monumental challenges, informed DG ISPR in a tweet.

According to the army chief in the new year challenges can be converted into opportunities. He has said that part of the challenges has been overcome and the remaining ones shall be done “together”.



But amid all this, “nothing can defeat the spirit of Pakistan”.

About the outgoing year, General Qamar Javed has said that it was a momentous one.