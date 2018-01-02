Gal Gadot, Harvey Weinstein among 2017’s top mispronounced words

Each year, new words tend to make their way into the global conversation, either through a big event or moment in pop culture. However, the way to correctly pronounce the words can prove to be challenging for most people.



Professional captioners, the people who produce the subtitles for TV and movies for the deaf, have identified the words they found were the most commonly mispronounced in 2017.

The list includes Gal Gadot, star of ‘Wonder Woman’, and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of multiple acts of sexual misconduct.

The list has been prepared by language-learning app Babbel, which commissioned US Captioning Company, an organisation for captioning professionals, to identify prominent words in 2017 that were tough for people on TV to say, according to CNN.

Here’s the complete list of the 10 most mispronounced words last year:

Bokeh (boh-keh): A Japanese word referring to the out-of-focus areas of a photograph, and the name of an American science-fiction film.

Coulrophobia (cool-ruh-foh-bee-ah): The term for a fear of clowns, which saw a surge in popularity with the release of the film adaptation of Stephen King's "It."

Dotard (doh-terd): North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used this archaic word for an elderly person considered to be weak or senile to refer to President Donald Trump.

Fibromyalgia (fai-broh-mai-ahl-jyah): A chronic illness with symptoms such as widespread muscular pain. Lady Gaga became a public figure for the illness when she announced her personal suffering on Twitter in September.

Gal Gadot (gal gah-dott): She's the Israeli actress who starred in the box office hit "Wonder Woman" in May. Her last name is sometimes mispronounced with a silent "t."

Namibia (nah-mih-bee-ah): The southwest African nation was mentioned in a speech by President Trump to the United Nations, where he mispronounced the country as "Nambia."

Nuclear (noo-klee-ar): An energy source and form of missile armament. (NOT PRONOUNCED noo-kyoo-lar.)

Puerto Rico (pwehr-toh ree-coh): A Caribbean island and overseas US territory devastated by Hurricane Maria. Trump famously pronounced it, er, like this.

Pyongyang (pyong-yang): The capital of North Korea

Weinstein (wine-steen): The surname of disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Linguists have debated the pronunciation of his name, which strictly (some argue) should rhyme with Einstein. But Weinstein himself pronounces it "wine-steen."