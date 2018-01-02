Pakistan-Saudi Arabia have blind faith in each other: Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing media in Lahore - Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday and visited the kidney centre.

Speaking to media, Shehbaz said Saudi Arabia was among the best friends of Pakistan. “During every crisis – storms, earthquakes, diplomatic, Saudi Arabia has supported Pakistan without any conditions.”

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that both countries had blind faith in each other. He also clarified that he went to Saudi Arabia after being invited for Umrah when asked by reporters that there had been increasing criticism by opposition parties on the visit of the Sharif brothers.

Opposition parties have questioned the motive behind visits by the Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia, and have asked if an agreement is being negotiated to save the Sharifs.

Prior to his return, Shehbaz along with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman for a 1.5 hour-long meeting on Monday night.



Geo News reported, citing sources, that Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the crown prince twice in last 24 hours. Matters of mutual interests were discussed by both the leaders. Shehbaz appreciated the role Saudi Arabia played in the ongoing Palestine issue, sources added.

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan later on Tuesday.

'Trump statement irresponsible'

Shehbaz Sharif termed a recent tweet by US President Donald Trump about Pakistan as irresponsible. He stressed that Trump had levelled serious allegations against Pakistan and the entire country needed to be united in its reply.

On a New Year’s Day tweet, President Trump said the “United States had foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"