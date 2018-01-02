NSC reviewing negative statements by US officials in recent months: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defence Khurram Dastagir, following a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday, said that the committee has been reviewing negative statements by US officials, including President Donald Trump, for the past few months.



The minister, in an interview with BBC Urdu, said that Tuesday's meeting of the NSC observed that 'better results can be yielded if all the stake-holders cooperate and jointly struggle for peace in Afghanistan and fight against terror, instead of achieving objectives through negative statements'.

He further said that "straightforward talks will be held with the US, yet in a courteous manner".

Dastagir said if Trump only understands the 'language of dollars', then not only did we invest our own resources in the war on terror but did not demand anything in return for it, for we are serious in eradicating terrorism.

Asked if Pakistan would demand an apology from the US over the statements, he said Trump is the elected president of the United States and so we take his tweets seriously, however, the matter has not yet gone that far.

The NSC session expressed its disappointment over US President Donald Trump's anti-Pakistan statement and decided not to take measures in haste in reply to US accusations.



A statement added that during visits by US officials, it was decided to move forward with mutual trust and cooperation, which would also lead to stability in Afghanistan.



'Pakistan wishes to restore peace in Afghanistan'

Speaking later on Geo News' programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', the minister said Pakistan's relations with the US are on 'two tracks', adding that there is contradiction in statements of President Trump and other US officials.



He said that instead of hurling insults, the US should learn from Pakistan, adding, "Pakistan fought most successful war against terrorism and if there are some remnants then they are being cleared through operation Raddul Fasaad.

Dastagir noted that around 2.7 million Afghan refugees are still present in Pakistan.

"Pakistan has told the US that it is fencing its border with Afghanistan to prevent any intrusions. Terrorist attacks are recurring on Pakistan's border from Afghanistan," he said.

"Pakistan aims to restore peace in Afghanistan and for that we are ready to sit with the United States."

Speaking of summoning of the US ambassador to the Foreign Office, the minister said Pakistan sought explanation from Ambassador David Hale on President Trump's tweet.

President Trump, in a tweet on Monday, said that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

The US president accused Pakistan of given nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools. "They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Pakistan on Tuesday also voiced its support for the Afghan government's efforts for peace, with the NSC agreeing that peace in Afghanistan is not only linked to peace and stability in the region but also important for peace in the world.

Referring to the international coalition operating in Afghanistan, the Pakistani leadership stated that the country, even today, is helping the coalition. The committee further said Pakistan's anti-terrorism operations have wiped out al-Qaeda from the region.

The NSC also said that the Pakistani nation knows how to defend itself and vowed to continue efforts for stability in the region, adding that the country fought the war on terror with its limited economy and resources.

'US can't move forward in Afghanistan without Pakistan's cooperation'

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Senator Mushahid Hussain said the United States cannot move forward in Afghanistan without cooperation from Pakistan.

Hussain said that Trump issued his recent statement to appease India. "If today we accept Indian supremacy and quit CPEC, then all problems the US has would end."

The senator also described Trump as a "confused bully" adding that one can expect anything from him.