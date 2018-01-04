Japanese FM calls on COAS, appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters on January 4, 2018. 20Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

RAWALPINDI: Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement, the visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour and he laid a floral wreath at Shuhada monument.

The foreign minister was briefed on Pakistan’s war on terror and contributions towards regional peace, said ISPR.

Japanese foreign minister appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and stability.

Kono said that Japan looks forward to enhancing its security cooperation with Pakistan, especially in the field of counter-terrorism. He also informed about Japanese assistance for rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons, and provision of scanning equipment for border crossing points.

COAS thanked the foreign minister for his visit, acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts towards regional peace and assistance in counterterrorism domain, the ISPR statement added.



