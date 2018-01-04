Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ready to face any unusual measure by US: Dastagir

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said on Thursday that Pakistan is prepared to face any unusual measure by the United States, which may cause damage to it.

Speaking to Geo News at Parliament House, Islamabad, Dastagir said US officials, during their recent visits to Pakistan, held discussion maintaining diplomatic ethics.

"When Tillersen and Marttis visited Pakistan, they held discussions keeping diplomatic ethics in view, and there was no element of threat or insult in their talks," he said.

"But Trump and Mike Pence's statements have that element of threat."

The minister said they have to analyse the entire situation pertaining to the US issue and that his side was finalising a strategy with a cool-mind approach after discussion with the Parliament.

He said there is no fear with regards to the defence of the country.

"Pakistan's defence is strong," Dastagir said, adding, "But the question is whether the US may not take such measure, which could harm us."

"We are ready for that, but, for now, we want to move forward with Washington," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Former air chief Asghar Khan passes away

Updated 48 minutes ago
88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

88 percent Karachiites say lack of cleanliness city's biggest problem: survey

 Updated 4 hours ago
Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

Appreciate Pak’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism: Japan

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

 Updated 7 hours ago
PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

 Updated 7 hours ago
Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

Terrorists arrested in Rangers-CTD operation

 Updated 8 hours ago
In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

In memoriam: Nation reacts to Zubaida Aapa's death

 Updated an hour ago
US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

US suspends national security assistance to Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

British Virgin Islands govt turns down NAB's probe request against Sharifs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM