pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
CM Punjab sends legal notice to two private channels

Friday Jan 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday sent legal notices to two private news channels for running fake news on his recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

Mustafa Ramday, the counsel of chief minister, stated in the notice that the television channels leveled corruption allegations on the baseless grounds against his client to defame him.

The notice demanded an apology from the channels within 14 days otherwise CM Shehbaz reserves the right to pursue legal action against them.

