Section 144 imposed around airports, PAF bases in Punjab for 30 days

A view of Allama Iqbal Inernatioanl Airport in Lahore. — PAA websiste/File

Throwing animal waste, use of laser lights near airports banned.

Restrictions imposed within 13-kilometre radius for 30 days.

Decision taken to protect lives, public property: notification.

LAHORE: The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 around airports and Pakistan Air Force bases across the province, the provincial Home Department said on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department dated May 19, certain activities — including pigeon homing, the use of laser lights, and throwing of meat [sadqa] for the consumption of carnivorous birds around air bases and airports — may “pose a serious risk to flight operations and aviation assets”.

The notification added that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 as an “immediate prevention to disturbance of public peace, safety of lives and property of public and tranquility”.

"Birds are attracted to meat and filth, which causes serious hazards for aircraft and passengers. Similarly, the use of laser lights by shops, plazas, and citizens within airport boundaries also affects flight operations, hence the ban has been imposed," the home department wrote on X.

The restrictions will remain in effect across Punjab for 30 days, stated the notification. The orders will also apply within the limits of commercial airports operating throughout the province.

According to the notification, the Home Department secretary — under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — banned the activities in and around the funnel area of all PAF bases and commercial airports across the province within a 13km radius with immediate effect.