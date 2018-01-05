Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
Adil Parvez

SHO in Peshawar suspended after policemen clash with local councillor

By
Adil Parvez

Friday Jan 05, 2018

PESHAWAR: The SHO of Paharipura police station was suspended Friday after local councillor Malik Shahnawaz Khan reported police thrashed him when he stopped them from searching his house late Thursday night.

According to Shahnawaz, police wanted to search his house during an operation. However, he added, since there were no female personnel with the force he did not let them enter his house.

Shahnawaz said police refused from calling female personnel and insisted they would search the house regardless.

Subsequently, an altercation took place between the police and Shahnawaz, locals said. The argument turned into a brawl between the two. The councillor showed bruises that he got during the clash.

Shahnawaz alleged that police broke into his house and damaged cupboards and door inside, while also took with them the closed-circuit cameras that were installed there. However, he did not show his house to the media.

A committee has been formed under the charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Arbab Jahandad Khan, which will enquire the matter. Until then, the SHO has been suspended and closed to police lines i.e. he has been sent to the police lines from the police station. 

Earlier in the day, a public protest was also held outside the Paharipura police station against the high-handedness of the police. 

