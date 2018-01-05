Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
Suspects detained, arms seized in Frontier Corps IBOs across Balochistan

Friday Jan 05, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps has increased its Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in support of the Kuhusal Balochistan program, conducting operations in various areas, the ISPR stated on Friday. 

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Sui, Muslim Bagh, Barkhan, Sambaza, Mekhtar/Loralai and Mastung areas. 

During the raids, suspects including illegal Afghan nationals were apprehended. Caches of arms, ammunition and explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered, the statement concluded.


