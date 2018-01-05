Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Don't see Parliament completing term: Senate deputy chief

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana AbdulGhafoor Haideri said on Friday that he does not see the Parliament completing its term under present circumstances.

Speaking to newsmen at the Parliament House, Haideri said that if there comes a change in Balochistan, then he also does not see Senate elections being held.

"The Imran-Zardari-Qadri troika seeks to topple the government before March," the Senate deputy chairman said.

He said that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is in opposition in Balochistan and the opposition is supposed to give tough time to the government and topple it.

"The matter can move towards Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for preventing elections in the Senate," Haideri said.

He said the JUI-F chief has rested the decision, whether or not to bring no-confidence move in Balochistan Assembly, with the provincial chapter of his party.

The Senate deputy chairman said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and a faction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been making joint efforts for change of government in Balochistan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously: Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously: Rasheed

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM