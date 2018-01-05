Don't see Parliament completing term: Senate deputy chief

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana AbdulGhafoor Haideri said on Friday that he does not see the Parliament completing its term under present circumstances.



Speaking to newsmen at the Parliament House, Haideri said that if there comes a change in Balochistan, then he also does not see Senate elections being held.

"The Imran-Zardari-Qadri troika seeks to topple the government before March," the Senate deputy chairman said.

He said that Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) is in opposition in Balochistan and the opposition is supposed to give tough time to the government and topple it.

"The matter can move towards Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for preventing elections in the Senate," Haideri said.

He said the JUI-F chief has rested the decision, whether or not to bring no-confidence move in Balochistan Assembly, with the provincial chapter of his party.

The Senate deputy chairman said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and a faction of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been making joint efforts for change of government in Balochistan.