pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
Web Desk

Four suspects rounded up in police operations in Karachi

Web Desk

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

File Photo

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies took into custody four suspects late Friday night during different search operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis, police said.

Two suspects were detained during a raid in New Karachi locale, security officials stated, adding that weapons were recovered from the arrestees.

On the other hand, two other suspects belonging to the Taala Torr group were arrested, Rao Anwar — the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Malir — said.

The two detainees are accused of robbing shops around the city by breaking the locks outside and escaping with cash, the police officer explained.

Anwar added that cutters and other lock-breaking tools were recovered from the two suspects.

