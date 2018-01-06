Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Govt appoints Arif Ahmed Khan as secretary finance

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Government has appointed Arif Ahmed Khan as secretary of Ministry of Finance, Geo News reported Saturday.

Khan was presently serving as secretary of Economic Affairs Division and has also served as secretary interior.

The post had fallen vacant after the previous secretary, Shahid Mehmood, retired. However, reports emerged that Mehmood will be appointed as an adviser to the finance minister.

Rana Afzal Khan takes oath as State Minister of Finance

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to the new minister

This is not the only change the ministry has undergone in the last three months or so. 

On December 26, last year, Member National Assembly Rana Muhammad Afzal took oath as Minister of State of Finance, in a ceremony held in the federal capital. 

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to the new minister and expressed hope that he would discharge his professional responsibilities efficiently.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present at the occasion. 

In November, Prime Minister Abbasi had accepted Ishaq Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as finance minister. 

Dar has been receiving medical treatment in London and has been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court hearing the corruption reference against him. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM