Govt appoints Arif Ahmed Khan as secretary finance

ISLAMABAD: Government has appointed Arif Ahmed Khan as secretary of Ministry of Finance, Geo News reported Saturday.



Khan was presently serving as secretary of Economic Affairs Division and has also served as secretary interior.

The post had fallen vacant after the previous secretary, Shahid Mehmood, retired. However, reports emerged that Mehmood will be appointed as an adviser to the finance minister.

This is not the only change the ministry has undergone in the last three months or so.

On December 26, last year, Member National Assembly Rana Muhammad Afzal took oath as Minister of State of Finance, in a ceremony held in the federal capital.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath of office to the new minister and expressed hope that he would discharge his professional responsibilities efficiently.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also present at the occasion.

In November, Prime Minister Abbasi had accepted Ishaq Dar’s request to be relieved of his duties as finance minister.

Dar has been receiving medical treatment in London and has been declared a proclaimed offender by an accountability court hearing the corruption reference against him.