Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

The person who has allegiance to foreign powers has become the leader of this nation’s so-called leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz apparently referring to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.

In her tweets posted Monday, Maryam said Qadri was not a citizen of Pakistan and was someone who was against the country.

جمہوریت کے نام لیواوں کو جمہوریت کی قبریں کھودنے والے گورکن سے اتحاد مبارک ہو ! کیا اس طرح عوام کا راستہ روک لو گے؟ انشاءاللّہ کبھی نہیں ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 8, 2018

The social and political powers of Nawaz Sharif have tied all the opponents to the post of Qadri, she added, referring to all the parties who have joined the PAT chief in his movement against PML-N over the Model Town incident.



جو پاکستان کاشہری نہیں،جس نےوقت پڑنے پرپاکستان کیخلاف ہتھیاراٹھانےکاحلف لے رکھا ھے،جسکی وفاداریاں اغیارسےہیں،آج وہ اس قوم کے نام نہاد ۔۔ 1/2 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 8, 2018

Maryam’s statements have come after Qadri announced a countrywide protest starting January 17. The announcement came after the deadline given by the PAT chief for resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah ended on January 7.



لیڈروں کا لیڈر ھے! نواز شریف کی سیاسی اور عوامی طاقت کے خوف نےان سب کو قادری کے کھونٹے سے باندھ دیا! یہ تاریخ کا جبر نہیں تو اور کیا ھے! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) January 8, 2018

While talking to the media earlier on Monday, Qadri said they will not demand the resignations now, but would instead take them. On December 30, the PAT-led All Parties Conference called for the resignations of Shehbaz, Sanaullah and others over the Model Town incident.



At least 14 people were killed and over 100 injured during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by Punjab police outside Idara Minhaj-ul-Quran in Lahore's Model Town on June 17, 2014.

On December 5, 2017, the Punjab government following orders by the Lahore High Court released the Justice Baqir Najafi commission report on the Model Town incident.