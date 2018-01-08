Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Photo: File

The person who has allegiance to foreign powers has become the leader of this nation’s so-called leaders, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Maryam Nawaz apparently referring to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri.

In her tweets posted Monday, Maryam said Qadri was not a citizen of Pakistan and was someone who was against the country.

The social and political powers of Nawaz Sharif have tied all the opponents to the post of Qadri, she added, referring to all the parties who have joined the PAT chief in his movement against PML-N over the Model Town incident.

Maryam’s statements have come after Qadri announced a countrywide protest starting January 17. The announcement came after the deadline given by the PAT chief for resignations of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah ended on January 7.

While talking to the media earlier on Monday, Qadri said they will not demand the resignations now, but would instead take them. On December 30, the PAT-led All Parties Conference called for the resignations of Shehbaz, Sanaullah and others over the Model Town incident.

Tahir-ul-Qadri announces countrywide protest against PML-N from January 17

PAT chief says protest will not stop until the entire PML-N [government] is finished

At least 14 people were killed and over 100 injured during an 'anti-encroachment operation' by Punjab police outside Idara Minhaj-ul-Quran in Lahore's Model Town on June 17, 2014.

On December 5, 2017, the Punjab government following orders by the Lahore High Court released the Justice Baqir Najafi commission report on the Model Town incident. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM