Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

QUETTA: Opposition members in Balochistan Assembly are likely to table a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri on Tuesday, amid an ongoing political crisis in the province.



The Balochistan Assembly speaker has restricted live broadcast of Tuesday's proceedings as well as the use of mobile phone inside the assembly hall.

It has been learnt that the motion will be tabled at 4pm on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has government both in the centre and province, has stepped up efforts to defuse the ongoing crisis.



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Quetta on Tuesday and presided over a meeting of members of coalition parties in the Balochistan government. Abbasi held consultation over the no-confidence motion against CM Zehri.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Zahid Hamid, Safron Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch and State Minister for Petroleum Jam Kamal were accompanied the prime minister on the occasion.

PM Abbasi also held meetings with governor and chief minister of Balochistan.

Opposition Leader in the provincial assembly, Maulana Abdul Wasay said earlier in the day that the Balochistan governor, in a bid to convince him, offered to arrange a meeting between him and the prime minister.

Wasay, however, said that he would not sail in two boats at the same time.

Either of the chief minister and the opposition require backing of 33 members in the house of 65.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has claimed that as many as 40 legislators will vote for the no-confidence motion against Zehri.

Bizenjo said that PML-N leader Changez Marri has also rendered his support for the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Balochistan chief minister said that those claiming to have the support of 40 MPAs could not gather more than 20 legislators at their recently held dinner meeting.

Zehri has reportedly said that he will fight against the no-confidence motion and will prove his support in the house.

Sources earlier told Geo News that Zehri contacted PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif on Sunday and conveyed to him that the issue of the no-confidence motion against him needs to be resolved.

According to sources, Zehri told Nawaz that a no-confidence motion against him could have an impact on the results of the upcoming general elections.