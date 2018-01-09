Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
Web Desk

KP cabinet approves monthly stipend for prayer leaders

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

This initiative would cost Rs3.25 billion per annum-Photo: File

PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet on Monday approved Rs10,000 as monthly stipend for Pesh Imams (prayer leaders) of Jamia mosques of the province.

“The decision will take effect from the next month i.e. February 2018. This stipend will be given to those Pesh-e-Imams having proper degree from any of the five recognised boards of Deeni Madaris,” said a handout.

It is also mandatory that “Imams” must be a permanent resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. This stipend would be directly transferred to the accounts of eligible Imams for which modalities are being worked out. Moreover, there will be an official committee for the purpose at district level.

The “Masajid Committees” would also be given due weightage in the process. In case of change of Imam, the Masajid committees would send their nominations to the district level official committees for appointment of new Imam.

This initiative would cost Rs3.25 billion per annum. The cabinet also approved draft bill for regularisation of 4,835 projects employees of 57 different projects. The draft bill will be tabled in the provincial assembly for enactment.

The cabinet, in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, conditionally approved upgradation of Kulachi area in Dera Ismail Khan division and Upper Chitral in Malakand division to the status of district.

It also approved conditionally the upgradation of Miryan to a full-fledged tehsil in Bannu division and the creation of a subdivision Khan Pur. However, the decision would take effect from lifting of ban imposed by the Election Commission for completion of new delimitations.

The provincial cabinet in the context of powers entrusted to the province after 18th amendment also approved new comprehensive culture policy to promote regional languages, literature, culture, sports, lok virsa, exchange of cultural delegates at national, international level, regional art etc.

The cabinet also approved policy viz-a-viz issuance of lisences of restricted bore. To make the process of issuance of licenses transparent, an arms committee will be constituted at district level to be headed by deputy commissioners.

The committee will issue licences after seeking approval from the competent authority within the monthly allocated quota. Moreover, the cabinet also approved certain amendments in partnership rules 1,932 whereby necessary changes have been proposed in fees of regular firms.

The provincial cabinet approved the restructuring of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade and directed all the concerned administrative secretaries to present detail performance reports of all the boards under their respective jurisdictions. The provincial cabinet also approved legal framework to regulate the public procurement.

The chief minister directed the concerned authorities that besides e-bidding, e-billing and e-work-order system should also be introduced in all the departments with the aim to ensure maximum transparency.

Originally published in The News

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI 'welcomes' former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad

PTI 'welcomes' former MQM leader Saleem Shahzad

Updated 3 hours ago
Over 23,000 govt schools in Sindh functioning without electricity: report

Over 23,000 govt schools in Sindh functioning without electricity: report

 Updated 4 hours ago
Politicians condemn terrorist attack targeting security personnel in Quetta

Politicians condemn terrorist attack targeting security personnel in Quetta

 Updated 5 hours ago
Six, including four security personnel, martyred in Quetta suicide bombing

Six, including four security personnel, martyred in Quetta suicide bombing

Updated 6 hours ago
Tayyaba torture case: SC orders completion of trial by Feb 15

Tayyaba torture case: SC orders completion of trial by Feb 15

 Updated 6 hours ago
Careem service restored after temporary outage

Careem service restored after temporary outage

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB initiates inquiry into Rs2bn corruption allegations against Capt (retd) Safdar

NAB initiates inquiry into Rs2bn corruption allegations against Capt (retd) Safdar

 Updated 8 hours ago
IHC issues notices to Nawaz, others in petition against PML-N presidency

IHC issues notices to Nawaz, others in petition against PML-N presidency

Updated 11 hours ago
Simba, the lion, passes away at Karachi zoo

Simba, the lion, passes away at Karachi zoo

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM