Won't stop peaceful PAT protest: Punjab government

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab government has prepared its strategy to deal with the protests announced by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) over the Model Town tragedy.

The government will not intervene if the protest remains peaceful. But it will spring into action if state assets are destroyed, Geo News reported. 

PAT chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Monday announced a countrywide protest movement against the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz government which will commence from January 17, after the PAT-led All Parties Conference deadline seeking the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah expired on January 7.

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif visited state-of-the-art Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute earlier today, where he oversaw the medical facilities being extended to patients and reviewed work for completion of the second phase of the mega healthcare project.

Addressing media, Shehbaz said the government is utilising all available resources to ensure modern healthcare facilities to the people, an example being the Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute.

The minister said that those who level baseless allegations will not be able to escape accountability of the people in upcoming elections.

He reiterated that Pakistan has given immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Sharif, in his comments, also said there has been a significant decrease in the number of terrorism incidents in the country.

The Punjab chief minister said Pakistan does not need US aid and can utilise its own resources in the war against terrorism. 

