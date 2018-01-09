Is wanting to marry a crime, asks Imran

PTI chief Imran Khan. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan finally broke his silence on the marriage controversy that has surrounded him for the past few days.

"For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation's wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married," wrote the PTI chief in the first of six tweets on the subject.

On Saturday, The News reported that Imran had secretly married on January 1 — for the third time — a woman he used to visit for spiritual guidance. A day later, the PTI rebutted the reports and said Imran has only proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka, a spiritual leader based in Punjab.

Criticising the "malicious campaign", Imran expressed concern for his children and the "very conservative" family of Bushra.



The PTI chief also vowed to never go down to the level of exposing the sordid details of the Sharifs' personal lives, which he claimed to know the details of.

In the end, the PTI chairman pleaded his supporters and well-wishers to pray that he [Imran] finds "personal happiness" which, "except for a few years", he has been deprived of.