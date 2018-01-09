Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
REUTERS

Indian board slaps backdated doping ban on Yusuf Pathan

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Yusuf Pathan/File photo

NEW DELHI: Indian batsman Yusuf Pathan has received a five-month ban due to a doping violation but will be free to play from Monday after it was backdated to August, the country´s cricket board (BCCI) has said.

The 35-year-old, who played the last of his 57 one-day internationals in 2012 but has been active in domestic cricket, "inadvertently ingested" a prohibited substance to treat an upper respiratory tract infection, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

A urine sample collected last year tested positive for terbutaline, which features in the World Anti-Doping Agency´s list of prohibited substances.

He was provisionally suspended in October and the board, convinced by the player´s explanation, backdated the start of his five-month suspension to mid-August.

"Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Pathan´s explanation.. and on that basis has agreed that a period of ineligibility of five months should apply, together with the disqualification of certain results."

Pathan, whose six-hitting ability and tidy off-spin bowling made him a limited-overs asset, is free to play from Monday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

2018 FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 3

2018 FIFA World Cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 3

 Updated an hour ago
Qalandars rope in fitness trainer Richard Stonier for PSL3

Qalandars rope in fitness trainer Richard Stonier for PSL3

 Updated 6 hours ago
Virat Kohli fan dies after attempting suicide over his dismissal

Virat Kohli fan dies after attempting suicide over his dismissal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Angelo Mathews returns as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

Angelo Mathews returns as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan take on Nepal in Blind Cricket World Cup

Pakistan take on Nepal in Blind Cricket World Cup

Updated 15 hours ago
Ponting named Australia assistant coach for T20s

Ponting named Australia assistant coach for T20s

 Updated 15 hours ago
Kohli calls for Indian batsmen to change mindset

Kohli calls for Indian batsmen to change mindset

 Updated 16 hours ago
WATCH: This is how Hasan Ali celebrated his fifty against NZ

WATCH: This is how Hasan Ali celebrated his fifty against NZ

Updated 16 hours ago
New Zealand beat Pakistan in rain-affected second ODI

New Zealand beat Pakistan in rain-affected second ODI

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM