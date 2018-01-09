Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

IHC issues notices to Nawaz, others in petition against PML-N presidency

By
Awais Yousafzai

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif following his disqualification last year. 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Tuesday notices to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others over a petition challenging his ascent to the party throne.  

A petitioner has challenged the Elections Act, 2017 which led to Nawaz's re-election as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president last year.

While hearing the case, the IHC bench sent notices to Nawaz, the chief election commissioner, and the secretaries of the law, cabinet and establishment divisions. 

The respondents have been directed to submit their replies before the next hearing, scheduled for January 30. 

Following his disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28 in the Panama Papers case, Nawaz was also held ineligible for holding the party boss' office. 

PML-N re-elects Nawaz Sharif as party president

The PML-N leader was elected unopposed during the meeting of party's general council

However, the government managed to amend the law and passed the Elections Act 2017 in October 2017, which made it possible for a disqualified parliamentarian to hold a party position. 

The law has also been challenged with regards to Nawaz's role as PML-N president in the Supreme Court.

The apex court is hearing the case.  

