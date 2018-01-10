Pakistan names 15-member squad for T20 series against New Zealand

Ahmed Shehzad - File Photo

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday named its 15-member squad for T20 series against New Zealand.



The three-match series will commence from January 22 and conclude on January 28, 2018.

“Imad Wasim was yet to recover from his knee injury and was told to continue his rehabilitation at the NCA. Mohammad Nawaz has been named to replace Imad Wasim. Sohaib Maqsood was not considered for selection due to a back injury, and will undergo rehabilitation at the NCA,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's 15-member T-20I squad

1) Sarfraz Ahmed (C)/W-K

2) Fakhar Zaman

3) Ahmed Shehzad

4) Babar Azam

5) Shoaib Malik

6) Harris Sohail

7) Muhammad Hafeez

8) Muhammad Nawaz

9) Shadab Khan

10) Faheem Ashraf

11) Amir Yamin

12) Muhammad Amir

13) Hasan Ali

14) Rumman Raees

15) Umar Amin