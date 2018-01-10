Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan names 15-member squad for T20 series against New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Ahmed Shehzad - File Photo 

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday named its 15-member squad for T20 series against New Zealand.

The three-match series will commence from January 22 and conclude on January 28, 2018.

“Imad Wasim was yet to recover from his knee injury and was told to continue his rehabilitation at the NCA. Mohammad Nawaz has been named to replace Imad Wasim. Sohaib Maqsood was not considered for selection due to a back injury, and will undergo rehabilitation at the NCA,” said chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Pakistan's 15-member T-20I squad

1) Sarfraz Ahmed (C)/W-K

2) Fakhar Zaman

3) Ahmed Shehzad

4) Babar Azam

5) Shoaib Malik

6) Harris Sohail

7) Muhammad Hafeez

8) Muhammad Nawaz

9) Shadab Khan

10) Faheem Ashraf

11) Amir Yamin

12) Muhammad Amir

13) Hasan Ali

14) Rumman Raees

15) Umar Amin

Advertisement

More From Sports:

Boxer Amir Khan says has left behind family troubles

Boxer Amir Khan says has left behind family troubles

 Updated 8 hours ago
Amir Khan ends feud with Eddie Hearn

Amir Khan ends feud with Eddie Hearn

Updated 11 hours ago
Djokovic back with a bang at Kooyong

Djokovic back with a bang at Kooyong

 Updated 17 hours ago
WATCH: Pakistan team greeted with Maori 'Haka' dance in Dunedin

WATCH: Pakistan team greeted with Maori 'Haka' dance in Dunedin

 Updated 19 hours ago
It’s time to rise again

It’s time to rise again

 Updated 20 hours ago
North Korea to attend Olympics in rival South

North Korea to attend Olympics in rival South

 Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM