Balochistan Assembly session to elect new CM summoned on Jan 13

ISLAMABAD: The governor of Balochistan has summoned an assembly session for January 13 to elect a new chief minister for the provincial cabinet.



After Nawab Sanaullah Zehri resigned from the position of chief minister on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former premier Nawaz Sharif held a meeting where they decided the opposition would be offered to field their candidate for the vacated position in the provincial cabinet.

However, opposition parties have announced they would not field a candidate for the new chief minister.

Maulana Abdul Wasay, leader of the opposition in the Balochistan Assembly, said the opposition would not join the new provincial government.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal said they would continue to play their role for democratic forces.



The names that have surfaced for the position of the chief minister are Saleh Bhutani and Jan Mohammad Jamali. The former has also served as the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan in 2007.

Zehri’s decision came after he was advised by the incumbent prime minister to resign in the light of the no-confidence motion.

According to sources, Abbasi advised the chief minister to resign to control the political situation in the province following his visit to Quetta.

The prime minister has also taken notice of the role of provincial lawmakers for letting the situation come to its present stage.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid provincial legislator Abdul Qudoos Junejo informed that consultations are underway to appoint the new chief minister, the name will be finalised today.

He said that it doesnt matter whether the new CM is from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz or Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.