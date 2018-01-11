Justice for Zainab: Where was your Dolphin force, Siraj asks Punjab CM

JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq speaks to media in Kasur

KASUR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Thursday visited the family of the late Zainab, a seven-year-old girl who was brutally raped and murdered, to express his condolences over the heinous incident.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Siraj criticised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his administration for what he said was their failure to prevent the crime.

“Chief Minister sahib, where was your police, where was your dolphin force? Why were [they] sleeping when [Zainab] was kidnapped?” he questioned.

“Innocent Zainab was brutally murdered after being kidnapped,” the JI chief lamented, as he reiterated demand that the culprit(s) be caught and punished.

Taking aim at the provincial chief minister, Siraj asked why it took Shehbaz Sharif [so long to visit] the deceased’s family.

“The chief minister’s office [is just] one hour’s drive away from Kasur. Zainab was a poor man’s daughter, that’s why he didn’t visit [on the same day],” the JI chief alleged.

The city of Kasur remains in mourning for the third day today, as an air of gloom, mixed with rage, hovers following the brutal discovery of the rape and murder of the minor.

Protests re-erupted today following a day of demonstrations on Wednesday after news of the incident sparked nationwide public outrage. Residents are protesting on Kali Pul Chowk, whereas the Ferozepur Road, linking Kasur to nearby towns and cities, remains blocked. Markets also remain closed in protest against the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Zainab's residence early Thursday morning. In his conversation with the deceased’s parents, Shehbaz promised not to rest until the culprit(s) responsible for the heinous crime is caught and punished.

The chief minister has also constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by Additional Inspector-General Abubakar Khuda Bakhsh. The JIT also includes officials from the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Intelligence Bureau.