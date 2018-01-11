Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Special Services Group (SSG) Headquarters in Cherat, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

Upon arrival, the ISPR said that the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and paid respect to the martyrs.

The prime minister was briefed about the SSG's structure, capabilities, and performance.

At the occasion, the SSG demonstrated some of its skills and operational capabilities, the ISPR said.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the elite force and its contribution during the ongoing war against terrorism, the ISPR said.

Moreover, PM Abbasi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the SSG force and the other security personnel whose sacrifices have returned peace in the country, said the army’s media cell. 


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Updated 7 hours ago
#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM