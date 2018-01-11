PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Special Services Group (SSG) Headquarters in Cherat, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations press release.



Upon arrival, the ISPR said that the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument and paid respect to the martyrs.

The prime minister was briefed about the SSG's structure, capabilities, and performance.

At the occasion, the SSG demonstrated some of its skills and operational capabilities, the ISPR said.

The prime minister appreciated the performance of the elite force and its contribution during the ongoing war against terrorism, the ISPR said.

Moreover, PM Abbasi paid rich tribute to the martyrs of the SSG force and the other security personnel whose sacrifices have returned peace in the country, said the army’s media cell.



