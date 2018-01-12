Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 12 2018
Zeeshan Shah

Police constable martyred in Karachi firing

By
Zeeshan Shah

Friday Jan 12, 2018

The police recovered two 9mm shells from the scene of the crime, marked by stones. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: A police constable was martyred in a targeted attack near North Nazimabad’s Landi Kotal Chowrangi early Saturday.

Police officials said two unidentified men riding a motorcycle, wiht their helmets on, shot dead the constable, identified as Shakir Ahmad.

Shakir was en route to the Gulberg Police Station to begin his shift when he was attacked.

Police officials said Shakir was shot in the head and died on the spot.

Central SSP Rizwan Baloch said two 9mm shells have been recovered from the scene of the crime. 

An eye-witness told Geo News the slain constable was in his civvies, except for his police boots. 

The martyred constable's police ID — Geo News
 

The incident marks the year’s first targeted attack against police in the city, and follows a deadly year of attacks against policemen in the metropolis, in which over a dozen officials were killed in the line of duty.

Read more: The martyrs of 2017 

