pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
GEO NEWS

SC dissolves Pakistan Medical and Dental Council governing body

GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

PMDC. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court dissolved on Friday the governing council of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which regulates medical educational institutes across the country. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while heading the three-member bench hearing a case regarding the council's functioning, also ordered the formation of an interim committee headed by former Supreme Court Justice Shakirullah Jan. 

The committee will hold fresh elections of the council and run its affairs until the new council takes charge. 

Medical colleges' representatives of four provinces, Islamabad and the attorney general will be part of the committee, the court ruled. 

Talking to the media after the hearing, Sardar Latif Khosa, the council of former PMDC president Dr Masood Hameed Khan, said this is a historic decision. He criticised the government for operating PMDC despite the expiry of the related ordinance.

Hearing the case on Thursday, the chief justice had observed that they will not allow the PMDC to function if it is operating illegally. 

The court was hearing the PMDC's appeal against a Lahore High Court decision of December last year ordering the dissolution of the PMDC council. 

The Supreme Court had regretted that the government failed to introduce a new law after the PMDC (Amendment) Ordinance 2015 lapsed in April of 2016 and the matter went to the high court.

More From Pakistan:

Zainab’s rape, murder carried out by serial killer: Punjab govt spokesperson

Jahangir Tareen files review petition against disqualification

Seasonal influenza in Multan claims 21 lives in less than a month

LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

FO summons senior Indian diplomat to protest LoC firing

Parenting tips on how to help prevent child abuse

SC ends contempt proceedings against PCO judges

NA approves bill extending SC, PHC jurisdiction to tribal areas

Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

