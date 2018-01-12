Zainab’s rape, murder carried out by serial killer: Punjab govt spokesperson

Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmad Khan at the press conference. Photo: Geo News

KASUR: Malik Ahmad Khan, the spokesperson of the Punjab government, claimed on Friday that the suspect in the Zainab murder case is a serial killer who kidnaps and kills young girls.

Khan made the claim on basis of witness accounts.

He was addressing a press conference in Kasur alongside Punjab education minister Rana Mashood and health minister Khawaja Imran Nazir.

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.



The incident led to national outrage and violent protests in Kasur in which two protesters were killed.

Khan said it was worrisome that these incidents occurred in a close vicinity, but added that the suspect will be brought to book.

He also condemned the death of two protesters due to police firing on Wednesday.

Speaking earlier, Mashood said they are hoping for a breakthrough after arresting a few suspects.

He informed that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the case.

Mashood appealed to protesters to not damage property during their protests over the incident.

Head of JIT changed

The Punjab government also changed the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder and rape of seven-year-old Zainab.



According to a government notification, Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Baksh has been replaced by Multan Regional Police Officer DIG Muhammad Idrees.



Zainab's father, Ameen, had objected to the inclusion of the previous JIT head in a press conference on Thursday.

On Friday, members of the JIT, including Idrees, reached the Kasur DPO office and held meetings with local officials.

Idrees was quoted as saying that the investigation into the case has begun and will be wrapped up soon.

Exemplary punishment demanded

Talking to the media on Friday, Zainab's father Ameen demanded the government to punish those responsible for the horrific incident.

He also called for punishment for those police officials who killed protesters in their firing.

"If the culprits are punished publically then it will serve as a deterrent for preventing similar cases," he stated.

Ameen also called for keeping the protest peaceful and appealed to not damage public property.

"Protesting is our right, we will continue to protest peacefully," he asserted.