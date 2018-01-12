Can't connect right now! retry
Head of JIT probing rape, murder of Zainab changed

Friday Jan 12, 2018

The notification ordering the change in the JIT head. Photo: Geo News
 

KASUR: The Punjab government changed on Friday the head of the joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder and rape of seven-year-old Zainab. 

The minor girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

According to a government notification, Additional IG Abu Bakr Khuda Baksh has been replaced by Multan Regional Police Officer DIG Muhammad Idrees.

Zainab's father, Ameen, had objected to the inclusion of the previous JIT head in a press conference on Thursday. 

On Friday, members of the JIT, including Idrees, reached the Kasur DPO office and held meetings with local officials.  

LEAs prevent re-eruption of protests over Zainab's murder, rape in Kasur

Violent protests had erupted in Kasur following brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab

Idrees was quoted as saying that the investigation into the case has begun and will be wrapped up soon. 

Normalcy seemed to return to Kasur on Friday after several days of protest following the incident.

Markets opened after being shut for at least two days as traders announced an end to their strike while traffic began plying on roads that had been blocked by enraged residents protesting the gruesome incident.

Moreover, police and Rangers are patrolling various areas of the city to prevent any incidents of violence. 

Zainab's father demands exemplary punishment 

Talking to the media on Friday, Zainab's father Ameen demanded the government to punish those responsible for the horrific incident.

He also called for punishment for those police officials who killed protesters in their firing. 

"If the culprits are punished publically then it will serve as a deterrent for preventing similar cases," he stated. 

Ameen also called for keeping the protest peaceful and appealed to not damage public property. 

"Protesting is our right, we will continue to protest peacefully," he asserted.  

