pakistan
Friday Jan 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Two children perish in fire in Islamabad

GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Representational image/file photo

ISLAMABAD: Two underage children perished on Friday in a fire that engulfed a shack in Islamabad’s Sector F-11.

According to rescue officials, two-year-old Haider and six-year-old Muhammad Rahim, died in a fire while three other children were injured.

The rescue officials later shifted three wounded children named Sania, Mubashir and Ibrahim to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital for medical treatment.

The family said that they were asleep when the fire erupted, surrounding the hut.

On Jan 2, a fire erupted in the storeroom of the Ministry of Law and Justice building in Islamabad, reportedly destroying many important documents.

According to the police, the blaze was a result of an electrical short-circuit. No casualty was reported in the incident.

On September 10, 2017, a fire broke out at the Awami Markaz building in the Islamabad's Red Zone. At least, two people were killed and five injured in the incident. 

