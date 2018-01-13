Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Remembering Wali Khan Babar on his seventh death anniversary

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

Twenty-eight-year-old Wali Khan Babar was gunned down in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on January 13, 2011, when he was returning home from the office. Photo: file
 

KARACHI: Geo Television journalist Wali Khan Babar’s seventh death anniversary is being observed today (Saturday). 

Twenty-eight-year-old Wali Khan Babar was gunned down in Liaquatabad area of Karachi on January 13, 2011, when he was returning home from the office. 

According to Committee to Protect Journalists, "Babar was shot shortly after his story on gang violence aired on the country's most widely watched broadcaster, Geo TV." 

Later in the year, police said that at least 17 men were involved in the murder plot. 

Several witnesses in the murder case have been killed including a police informant, two police constables, and the brother of an investigating officer. 

SHC to rehear Faisal Mota’s appeal against death sentence in Wali Babar murder case

The court will conduct further hearing of the appeal on September 21

"One of the constables, Asif Rafiq, was on the scene when Babar was murdered and had identified the plotters' vehicle. On November 10, 2012, two gunmen aboard a motorcycle killed Haidar Ali, the only remaining witness in the case, near his home in the Soldier Bazaar area of Karachi. He was due to testify in court two days later," according to CPJ. 

On August 18, 2017 the Sindh High Court announced to rehear the appeal against death sentence filed by Faisal Mehmood alias ‘Mota’ – the main accused in 2011 murder case of Babar. 

The court also sought further assistance from the “learned counsel for the appellant [Mota] as well as D.P.G [deputy prosecutor general]".

On March 1, 2014, an anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot had awarded death sentence to two suspects including Faisal Mota in absentia, and life imprisonment to four accused in the case.

Faisal Mota was arrested during a raid by the security forces at Nine-Zero, Karachi in 2015.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

 Updated 58 minutes ago
SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

 Updated an hour ago
SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Reham Khan appeals to CM Punjab for action against Kasur culprits

Reham Khan appeals to CM Punjab for action against Kasur culprits

 Updated 2 hours ago
Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP, top high court judges to attend judicial reforms meeting today

CJP, top high court judges to attend judicial reforms meeting today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo elected Balochistan chief minister

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo elected Balochistan chief minister

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan Coast Guards foil bid to smuggle 400kg narcotics in Pasni

Pakistan Coast Guards foil bid to smuggle 400kg narcotics in Pasni

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM