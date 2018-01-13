Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Reham Khan appeals to CM Punjab for action against Kasur culprits

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 13, 2018

KASUR: Reham Khan on Saturday called upon Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to take concrete steps to address the issue of child sexual abuse in the province and take immediate action against the culprit(s) behind the Kasur incident.

Addressing media here, Khan said that the chief minister needs to conduct a “surgical strike” against the culprit(s) responsible for the rape and murder of minor Zainab.

“The culprits should be handed exemplary punishment so that no one dares to look at our children with wrong intentions,” she said.

Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, requested media and political leaders to avoid politicising the tragedy, and instead play their role in creating awareness about the issue.

Zainab killing: Police say same DNA found in eight rape, murder cases

Police say DNA tests have confirmed that the same culprit carried out eight rape and murder of eight children, including Zainab

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was found raped and murdered this week after she went missing on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

The incident led to national outrage and violent protests by citizens in Kasur, in which two demonstrators were killed.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

Curbing child abuse: CM Punjab forms committee for protection of children

 Updated 58 minutes ago
SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

SC forms inspection team to monitor private medical colleges, hospitals in Sindh

 Updated an hour ago
SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Remembering Wali Khan Babar on his seventh death anniversary

Remembering Wali Khan Babar on his seventh death anniversary

 Updated 3 hours ago
Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

Public should not face difficulties due to VVIP road blockades: CJP

 Updated 3 hours ago
CJP, top high court judges to attend judicial reforms meeting today

CJP, top high court judges to attend judicial reforms meeting today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

Minor in Karachi returns after going missing for a day

 Updated 5 hours ago
Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo elected Balochistan chief minister

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo elected Balochistan chief minister

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan Coast Guards foil bid to smuggle 400kg narcotics in Pasni

Pakistan Coast Guards foil bid to smuggle 400kg narcotics in Pasni

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM