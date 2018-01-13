Reham Khan appeals to CM Punjab for action against Kasur culprits

KASUR: Reham Khan on Saturday called upon Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to take concrete steps to address the issue of child sexual abuse in the province and take immediate action against the culprit(s) behind the Kasur incident.



Addressing media here, Khan said that the chief minister needs to conduct a “surgical strike” against the culprit(s) responsible for the rape and murder of minor Zainab.

“The culprits should be handed exemplary punishment so that no one dares to look at our children with wrong intentions,” she said.

Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, requested media and political leaders to avoid politicising the tragedy, and instead play their role in creating awareness about the issue.

Seven-year-old Zainab, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, was found raped and murdered this week after she went missing on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

The incident led to national outrage and violent protests by citizens in Kasur, in which two demonstrators were killed.