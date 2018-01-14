Shehbaz displeased over police failure to arrest Kasur rape-murder suspect

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed displeasure over failure of police in arresting the suspect of brutal rape-murder of eight-year-old Zainab in Kasur.



Presiding over a meeting of provincial cabinet's Committee on Law and Order, the Punjab CM said that he was under extreme agony and stress due to this case and only wanted the arrest of the suspect.

The meeting was briefed on the brutal rape and murder case by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said that facts should be brought before the public after the arrest of the suspect so that the victim's family could get justice.

He said the killer should not escape justice and get exemplary punishment.

Shehbaz further said that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled pertaining to the death of two persons in the firing incidents during violent protests in the city.

The chief minister directed the IGP to daily visit Kasur to review progress on both cases and that he could use helicopter of the chief minister for this purpose.