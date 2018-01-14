Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI caused 22-month delay in Orange Line project: Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that political opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf caused a 22-month delay in the Orange Line Metro Train project. Photo: file
1

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that political opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf caused a 22-month delay in the Orange Line Metro Train project.

Sharif was speaking to the media during a visit to the construction site of Orange Line Metro Train project early Sunday morning.

He also remarked that the work on the project should be expedited and labourers must work around the clock.

Punjab CM arrived at the construction site in a coaster without any protocol and visited different sites for the project in his 2-hour long visit.

He also reviewed the civil, mechanical and electrical aspects of the project, alongside visiting the underground parts of the project.  

On October 8, last year, Shehbaz Sharif had unveiled the mega-transport scheme, Orange Line Metro Project, in Punjab’s capital.

CM Punjab unveils Orange Line Metro Train project

Before the event, Shehbaz Sharif sent messages on social media lauding the project

While addressing the event, he remarked that people levelling false allegations are wasting the time of nation.

When metro bus project was under construction, our opponents called it 'jangla bus' and claimed that money has been embezzled. Interestingly, our opponents then announced metro bus project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "However, there is no sign of metro bus in Peshawar," he claimed.

"It was alleged that corruption worth Rs70 billion occurred in metro bus project. However, our opponents could not even prove Rs35 billion corruption," remarked Shehbaz.

"If the corruption is proven then the nation can hold me accountable." 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
Police kill man on suspicion in Karachi

Police kill man on suspicion in Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz displeased over police failure to arrest Kasur rape-murder suspect

Shehbaz displeased over police failure to arrest Kasur rape-murder suspect

 Updated 9 hours ago
Indian army chief's statement amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter', says Asif

Indian army chief's statement amounts to 'invitation for nuclear encounter', says Asif

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan's credible nuclear deterrence only thing stopping India from war: DG ISPR

Pakistan's credible nuclear deterrence only thing stopping India from war: DG ISPR

 Updated 14 hours ago
Nawaz felicitates nation on extension of SC, PHC jurisdiction to FATA

Nawaz felicitates nation on extension of SC, PHC jurisdiction to FATA

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Terrorist involved in Karachi airport attack killed: SSP Rao Anwar

Terrorist involved in Karachi airport attack killed: SSP Rao Anwar

 Updated 15 hours ago
NAB to approach SC for verified record of references against Sharifs: sources

NAB to approach SC for verified record of references against Sharifs: sources

 Updated 16 hours ago
Another case surfaces of alleged sexual assault of minor in Karachi

Another case surfaces of alleged sexual assault of minor in Karachi

Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM