PTI caused 22-month delay in Orange Line project: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif remarked that political opponent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf caused a 22-month delay in the Orange Line Metro Train project.



Sharif was speaking to the media during a visit to the construction site of Orange Line Metro Train project early Sunday morning.

He also remarked that the work on the project should be expedited and labourers must work around the clock.

Punjab CM arrived at the construction site in a coaster without any protocol and visited different sites for the project in his 2-hour long visit.

He also reviewed the civil, mechanical and electrical aspects of the project, alongside visiting the underground parts of the project.

On October 8, last year, Shehbaz Sharif had unveiled the mega-transport scheme, Orange Line Metro Project, in Punjab’s capital.

While addressing the event, he remarked that people levelling false allegations are wasting the time of nation.

When metro bus project was under construction, our opponents called it 'jangla bus' and claimed that money has been embezzled. Interestingly, our opponents then announced metro bus project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "However, there is no sign of metro bus in Peshawar," he claimed.

"It was alleged that corruption worth Rs70 billion occurred in metro bus project. However, our opponents could not even prove Rs35 billion corruption," remarked Shehbaz.

"If the corruption is proven then the nation can hold me accountable."

