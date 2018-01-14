Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of the armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), warned on Sunday against telephone calls to the public from impersonators pretending to be armed forces' officials.

The statement said: “There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials. The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc.”

The ISPR clarified that “no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces.”

People are requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on Pakistan Army emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125 (Peshawar), the statement added.