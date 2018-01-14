Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The media wing of the armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), warned on Sunday against telephone calls to the public from impersonators pretending to be armed forces' officials.

The statement said: “There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to the general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials. The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc.”

The ISPR clarified that “no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces.”

People are requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on Pakistan Army emergency helpline UAN 1135 and 1125 (Peshawar), the statement added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

Updated an hour ago
Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Updated 2 hours ago
Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

 Updated 2 hours ago
ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi police shoot dead young man under murky circumstances

Karachi police shoot dead young man under murky circumstances

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM