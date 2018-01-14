Tehreek-e-Labbaik holds rally in Karachi

KARACHI: The Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) held a rally at the Bagh-e-Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday, where the leader of the religious group, Syed Khadim Hussain Rizvi, also addressed participants.

Apparently criticising his political rivals, Rizvi said those who talk about religion do not climb on top of containers to ask for money. He said that those who take money leave their own people behind.

He said that the time for the rule of thieves and dacoits was over.

Formed in 2015, the TLYRA religious group came into the spotlight in recent months after it held a protest sit-in in the federal capital Islamabad, paralysing the twin cities for weeks.



The protests in November spread to other parts of the country, and were eventually called off following the resignation of Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid and the signing of an agreement between the government and protesters.

The party has recently also found a somewhat sizeable vote-bank in parts of Punjab.

In the bypolls in PP-20 Chakwal-I on Jan 10, candidate of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, Chaudhry Nasir Abbas, secured 16,576 votes, ranking at the third place.

An independent candidate backed by the party also finished in third place in the NA-120 (Lahore) by-elections last year, winning 6 percent of the total vote.