Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Jan 15 2018
By
AFP

Kohli stands firm for India against South Africa

By
AFP

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Virat Kohli raises his bat after getting to his half-century/BCCI

CENTURION: Indian captain Virat Kohli stood firm against a relentless South African bowling attack on an attritional second day of the second Test at SuperSport Park on Sunday.

Kohli made 85 not out as India reached 183 for five at the close in reply to South Africa´s first-innings total of 335.

It was tough going for both batsmen and bowlers on a slow pitch on a hot day. Kohli made his runs off 130 balls with eight fours.

The Indian skipper was saved by a faint inside edge on a ball from debutant Lungi Ngidi late in the day which was crashing into his stumps.

The powerfully built Ngidi was one of four bowlers to take a wicket each, having Parthiv Patel caught behind. He built up impressive pace, with one delivery timed at 150.5 km/h.

"I thought I had him," said Ngidi of the failed review.

"I thought he had hit the ground. I was very confident and when I saw that edge I kind of dropped a bit.

"When I bowled my first spell I hit his pads a few times so I thought that was a vulnerable area for him.

"He kept shifting across and getting into my bowling line so I thought, maybe shoot one in at the stumps and see what happens. I nearly got him."

Even so, Ngidi, 21, said his Test debut was a "dream come true".

Maharaj strikes

South Africa´s four fast bowlers operated in short spells while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a lengthy spell and broke the biggest partnership of the innings when he had Murali Vijay caught behind for 46.

Vijay and Kohli put on 79 for the third wicket after two wickets fell in two balls with the total on 28, with Lokesh Rahul falling to a sharp return catch to Morne Morkel and Cheteshwar Pujara being run out attempting a single off the first ball he faced.

Pujara played Morkel to mid-on and set off for a run. Ngidi made good ground, slid to pick up the ball and hit the stumps at the bowler´s end from a prone position.

"I didn´t think he was going to run," added Ngidi.

"When he hit it I wasn´t even looking at him, I was still trying to figure out which angle the ball was coming. When I got there I slipped a bit but I saw he was halfway down the wicket and I took my chance."

Faf du Plessis congratulates Lungi Ngidi upon picking up his maiden Test wicket, South Africa v India, 2nd Test, Centurion, 2nd day, January 14, 2018/BCCI

Earlier, South African captain Faf du Plessis made 63 before the hosts were bowled out for 335.

Du Plessis battled for 217 minutes and faced 142 balls before he was ninth man out, bowled when he went for a big hit against Ishant Sharma.

South Africa added 66 runs to their overnight 269 for six.

Sharma took two of the four wickets that fell, finishing with three for 46, while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took four for 113.

India dropped three catches, all off Ashwin. Kagiso Rabada, who made 11, was dropped by a diving Kohli at slip when he had one, with the batsman taking two runs.

He was then put down at point off the next ball when Hardik Pandya was obstructed by fellow fieldsman Mohammed Shami.

Du Plessis was dropped by wicketkeeper Patel off Ashwin when he had 54.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Sarfraz should focus on form, fitness to lead team from the front: Younis

Sarfraz should focus on form, fitness to lead team from the front: Younis

 Updated 8 hours ago
UBL beats WAPDA to lift National One Day Cup

UBL beats WAPDA to lift National One Day Cup

 Updated 11 hours ago
Roy record inspires England to victory vs Australia

Roy record inspires England to victory vs Australia

 Updated 15 hours ago
Saudi women football fans able to grandstand at last

Saudi women football fans able to grandstand at last

 Updated yesterday
Rashid D. Habib Golf: Shabbir extends lead with another round of 3-under

Rashid D. Habib Golf: Shabbir extends lead with another round of 3-under

 Updated 2 days ago
Joe Root lines up for first IPL auction

Joe Root lines up for first IPL auction

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Sarfraz slams ‘batting flop’ after loss to New Zealand

Sarfraz slams ‘batting flop’ after loss to New Zealand

Updated 2 days ago
Lahore Qalandars aim to provide opportunity to new talent of Pakistan: Chief executive

Lahore Qalandars aim to provide opportunity to new talent of Pakistan: Chief executive

 Updated 2 days ago
Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup opener

Afghanistan beat Pakistan in U19 World Cup opener

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM