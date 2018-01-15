Nisar can leave PML-N if really a man of principle: Pervaiz Rasheed

LAHORE: Former information minister Pervaiz Rasheed said on Monday that if former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Chaudhry Nisar is as disciplined as he says then he should leave the party.

Senator Rasheed said the former interior minister passed “misleading statements about the party during testing times”.

The party should make a decision unanimously regarding Nisar, said Rasheed, adding that if his vote is required then he will suggest it.

“Someone wanted my ouster and Nisar wanted to win his approval,” said Rasheed.

Nisar reacts to Pervaiz Rasheed’s statements

Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said that he doesn’t seem it fit to respond to a man who is ‘barely in the party’.

“A person who hasn’t contested councilor's election thinks he ranks highly in the party,” said Rasheed.

Nisar while lambasting Rasheed said the senator has spent most part of his life in’another party’.

"If the Dawn leaks report is made public then the deeds of the person passing statements will be in front of everyone" said the former interior minister.

Earlier in an interview to Saleem Safi on Geo News programme Jirga, Rasheed denied that he was used as a scapegoat, in response to a question about his ouster from office.

“Nawaz Sharif had to take the decision under duress,” he said. “I know Nawaz was not responsible for my ouster.”

Earlier, then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had held Rasheed’s ‘doings’ responsible for his ouster.

“What he [Nisar] refers to as my doings are Pakistan’s national interest,” Rasheed had responded.

On October 29, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took back the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage from Pervaiz Rashid, weeks after the military's top commanders said a 'false and fabricated' newspaper report breached national security.

According to a statement from the PM's office, the premier directed then Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid to step down to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry into the episode.