'Nation aggrieved over Zainab incident', SC displeased on lack of progress

Protesters demonstrating against child abuse in Lahore. Photo AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has summoned the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab on Sunday.

The directions were given as the Supreme Court began hearing the case based on a suo motu notice of the incident by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.

As the hearing went under way, Punjab additional inspector general (AIG) and advocate general (AG) appeared in court after they were summoned a day earlier.



Addressing the officials, the chief justice remarked that no significant progress in the case is visible so far, adding that "you can inform us in our chambers if need be".



"The whole nation is upset over the incident. What has been done in the case so far," the chief justice inquired.

The AIG responded that investigations are under way, whereas the AG informed the bench that around 1,100 suspects have been questioned in the case.

"If the problem isn’t solved then it’ll be a failure of the government and police," the chief justice observed, adding that the same mistakes are made in every case after which suspects are exonerated due to shoddy investigations.

The AIG informed the court that eight similar cases emerged in Kasur since the last year and a half.

"The government cannot give a time of arrest," the AIG informed the court.

Chief Justice Nisar observed that millions of rupees are spent on safe city projects, adding that there should be a firm belief that the killer will be caught as the court doesn't "want the suspect caught and killed in an encounter".

During the hearing, the chief justice also remarked that the accused in the Zainab case is a serial killer.



Parliament is supreme: CJP

The chief justice also commented on the role of Parliament, asserting that the "Parliament is supreme".

"It should take steps on this issue," the chief justice remarked, adding that he has requested Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani in this regard as well.

He argued that the relationship of strangers between the judiciary and Parliament should end, saying that he is ready to meet members of Parliament on the issue of reforms.

The chief justice regretted the lack of lawmaking from Parliament regarding child abuse.

LHC barred from hearing case

Addressing the matter of the same case being heard by the Lahore High Court chief justice, Chief Justice Nisar remarked that high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction and restrained it from hearing the case.

Chief Justice Nisar then summoned the JIT, formed to probe the incident, at the next hearing on Sunday, which will be heard in the Lahore Registry.

The head of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency has also been summoned.

Chief Justice Nisar had taken a suo motu notice of the case on January 10. After the Supreme Court had taken notice, the Punjab Police submitted a report to the court on January 11.

The report had provided details of Zainab's kidnapping and the ongoing investigation.