Kohli fined for code of conduct breach during South Africa Test

India captain Virat Kohli has been fined and handed one demerit point for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct during the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct: Article 2.1.1 for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.”

“Monday’s incident happened in the 25th over of South Africa’s second innings when Kohli continued to complain to umpire Michael Gough about the ball being affected by a damp outfield following a rain delay, before throwing the ball into the ground in an aggressive manner,” a statement from the ICC read.

After the day’s play, Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing, the statement added.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Allahudien Palekar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

On Monday, Kohli hit a masterly 153 in India’s first innings of 307 to keep his side in the match.