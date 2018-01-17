IHC dismisses Ishaq Dar's plea against accountability court proceedings

Ishaq Dar appearing before the accountability court last year. Photo: Sabah

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed on Wednesday Senator Ishaq Dar’s plea to suspend his declaration as a proclaimed offender by the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against him.

Dar, a former finance minister, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Hearing Dar's plea, the two-member IHC bench also ended the stay order on the accountability court proceedings against him.

Justice Miangul Hasan Aurangzeb observed in the short order that it seems that Dar’s medical report was drafted on his wishes.



When Dar’s counsel stated that his client has the right to get treatment from a doctor of his choice, Justice Athar Minallah questioned if Dar does not have faith in local doctors. Pakistan has good medical facilities, the judge remarked further.

On Tuesday, NAB submitted its response to the IHC on Dar's plea and stated that a proclaimed offender has to present himself before the court to get relief.

The NAB had also requested the court to allow the continuation of corruption proceedings against Dar.

In December last year, the IHC, after hearing Dar’s petitions against the accountability court’s order declaring him a proclaimed offender and issuing non-bailable arrest warrants for him, barred the accountability court from proceedings against the former finance minister till January 17, 2018.

Dar had been earlier declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

The former finance minister has been in London since October last year owing to his medical treatment.